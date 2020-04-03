Home

BRYAN "JOEY" HILL, 62, of St. Albans, formerly of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Mona Hill.
He is survived by his sister, Cathy Priestly (Scott), and three nieces, of Dunbar; son, Bryan Joey Collier (Samantha), and three grandsons, Tanner, Drake, and Aiden, of Jefferson; three other children, Sherry, Cindy, and Ernie; his aunt, Connie Hill, who was his caregiver; and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. He leaves behind two cats that he adored, Baby and Blueberry.
Arrangements were handled by Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 3, 2020
