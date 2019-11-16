|
LENNIS HAROLD HOLMES, 80, of Charleston, passed away November 13, 2019, at The Eastbrook Center, Charleston.
He retired from The Kroger Company, Warehouse Division, Kanawha City, Charleston. He loved hunting, enjoyed the outdoors, running his beagles, and fox and rabbit hunting with his son, Kevin.
When he was younger, he was well-known around the local areas for taming horses. He truly enjoyed an interesting conversation with family and friends and rarely met a stranger. Until his health failed him, he was a dedicated hard worker.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rev. Albert and Estella Thaxton Holmes; brothers, James, Clifford, Lawrence and Elwood Holmes; and sister, Mary Thaxton.
Survivors include his son, Kevin Holmes of Charleston; daughter, Kelly Catlett of Dunbar; son, Shannon Harper of Charleston; brothers, Kenneth Holmes and wife Betty of Diamond, and Ronald Holmes of Charleston; sisters, Elizabeth Bostic and husband Phil of Charleston, and Edith Lacy of Charleston; grandchildren, Kevonna, Justin, Ali, McKenzie, Alexis, Kennedi, Cody and Kenny.
Special thanks and gratitude are extended to all The Eastbrook Center staff who participated in my father's care. Also to Hospice Care for the special attention and care they administered to my father.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2550 Wolf Pen Drive, Charleston, WV 25312, with Pastor Donald Kiser officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery, Tuppers Creek. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to either, Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Holmes Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16, 2019