|
|
BUDDY LEE BONSALL, 70, of Charleston, died Friday June 21, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division. He was a member of the Fifth Avenue Church of God, South Charleston and had served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Buddy had formerly worked for CAMC in the food service department. He had many friends, including the South Charleston Police Department where he worked with the training of K-9 Police dogs. He was preceded in death by a close and special Aunt, Eloise Lanier.
Surviving, daughter, Crystal Curtis; mother, Orpha Browning; brother, Terry Michael Vickers; a grandson and a granddaughter.
Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Rodney Campbell officiating. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at Bollinger Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019