Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Buel Stanley "Stan" Summerfield

Buel Stanley "Stan" Summerfield Obituary

BUEL STANLEY "STAN" SUMMERFIELD, 78, of Buffalo and Cross Lanes, entered the church triumphant on July 12, 2019, after a courageous two-week battle with cancer at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington.
He was a retired secondary school science teacher with many years of service primarily at Buffalo (Putnam) High and Nitro Junior High Schools. He was a "gentleman farmer." He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and attended First Presbyterian Church of Nitro. He was a 1958 graduate of Nitro High School and graduated from Morris Harvey College and Marshall University.
He was preceded in death by parents: Buel Wayne and Hilda Virginia Hanes Summerfield; paternal grandparents: Daniel and Edna Lamb Summerfield; and maternal grandparents: Oscar and Vossie McCoy Hanes.
Surviving are wife of 57 years: Jean Thomas Summerfield of Buffalo and Cross Lanes; daughters: Sharon Ann (Dave) Shortridge of Winfield, Melissa Dawn (Dale) Martin of Milton, and Patricia Lynn (Chris) Summerfield - Johnson of Charleston; grandchildren: Jessica, Ethan and Laura Shortridge, Hannah (Mark) and Noah (Morgan) Martin, and Alexander and Olivia Johnson; great - granddaughter: Olivia Martin; and brothers: Douglas (Mary) Summerfield of Arvada, Colorado, Ronald (Barbara) Summerfield of Jacksonville, Florida, and Donald (Patricia) Summerfield of Jacksonville, Florida.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at First Presbyterian Church of Nitro, with Rev. Jim Walther officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church.
Stan was director of the Christian Community Cupboard in Hurricane for 13 years and he was passionate about feeding the hungry. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food pantry in his honor. To the glory of God!
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019
