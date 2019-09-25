Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burce Carte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burce "Randy" Carte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burce "Randy" Carte Obituary

BRUCE "RANDY" CARTE, 64, of Nitro, passed away September 19, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Donald and Lydia Mae Carpenter Carte.
Survivors include his brothers, Donald Carte of Nitro and James Ronald Carte; sisters, Linda Crist of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ruth Cain of Charleston. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews who are also left to mourn his passing.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Carte Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now