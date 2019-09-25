|
BRUCE "RANDY" CARTE, 64, of Nitro, passed away September 19, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Donald and Lydia Mae Carpenter Carte.
Survivors include his brothers, Donald Carte of Nitro and James Ronald Carte; sisters, Linda Crist of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ruth Cain of Charleston. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews who are also left to mourn his passing.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Carte Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019