BYRON DEAN WINEBRENNER, 59, of Gauley Bridge, entered into rest Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Born October 26, 1959, in Gauley Bridge, he was the son of Byron and Shirley (Proctor) Winebrenner. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; grandparents, Opal and Opie Winebrenner; and Linda Sigler.
Byron is survived by his sister, Kelli Winebrenner of Boomer; son, Josh Winebrenner of Victor; daughter, Ryan (Adam) Brown of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Carter Brown and Aleah Winebrenner; Aunt Linda (Don) Dubee; nephews, two great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, Gauley Bridge, with Pastor Shane Wynn officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Ansted. Friends may gather with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Winebrenner family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 8 to June 10, 2019