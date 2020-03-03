|
|
CALLIE MAE SANSON, 78, of Poca formerly of Cabin Creek passed away on March 1, 2020 after a long illness.
She enjoyed the outdoors and loved her flower garden. She took pride and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly.
Callie was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill Sanson and Frank Sigman.
She is survived by sister, Jean Cvdtick; brothers, Floyd Junior Davis and Doc Owen Davis; sons, Larry Petry, Gary Petry, and Greg Petry; daughters, Lisa Daughtry and Peggy McKinley; grandchildren, Larry Russell Daughtry, Little Larry Petry, Jodi Petry, Dayle Petry, Alicia Petry, Kelsie Ferrell, Carl Petry, Tyler Harper, Breanna Linhart, Anthony Petry, Seth Harper, Lindsey Petry, Tru Long, Nathaniel McKinley, Chris Petry, Josh Petry, and Ethan Petry; many great grandchildren; and her extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Marvin Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020