CALVIN CHRISTOPHER HUDKINS, 37, of Charleston, WV passed suddenly on February 26, 2020. Calvin was born on November 27, 1982 in Charleston, WV to Jimmy Dewayne Keith and Sheri Lynn Hudkins Dolin. In addition to his parents, Calvin is preceded in death by Grandfather, Calvin Ellsworth Hudkins.
Calvin will be greatly missed by the family he leaves behind. Calvin is survived by children: Emily Marie, Jackson Calvin, and Saleh Grace Hudkins; half siblings: Amanda Keith Holcomb, Melissa Keith, Christina Keith, and Jimmy Keith Jr.; grandmother: Velma Hudkins; Aunts: Melissa Hudkins, Paula (Curtis) Hall, and Cathy (Mike) Carnemolla; cousins: Jeffrey and Jonathan Hall, and Isabella and Giovanni Carnemolla; love of his lifetime: Chrissy Debra Hudkins; and special friends Marybeth and Ben Tucker, Michelle and Daniel Dodd, and Judy Bibbee.
Calvin was very proud of his family. His children were his everything. His greatest joy came from doing things with his family. He also enjoyed the outdoors; he liked hiking, swimming and four-wheeler riding. Calvin also liked doing anything outside where he could be one with nature.
Friends and family may call at Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Rd, Flatwoods, WV 26621 on Wednesday, March 4 from Noon to 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Calvin will be cremated and his remains will be interred at Robinson Cemetery in Corley, WV near his mother, Sheri Dolin. Kinds words and fond memories may be shared at stockert-paletti.com, a courtesy of Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020