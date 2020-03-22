|
CALVIN CLARK FITZWATER, 75, of St. Albans, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2020.
Born to the late Tolley and Ethel Fitzwater of Glenville, Calvin was preceded in death by his soul mate and wife of 41 years, Carolyn Sue, as well as his sister, Barbara Hickman, and his brother, Earl Fitzwater.
Calvin is survived by his three children, Molissia, Clark (Toni), and Danielle (Nathan) Mallory, and his three grandchildren, Olivia, Seth, and Claire, all of St. Albans. He is also survived by his step mother, Dr. Catherine Grant; siblings, Johan Montgomery, Shirley (Faye), Jim (Janice), Lambert (Frances), (JoEllen), Robert Orton (Gayla), Rod (Regina), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calvin Clark was born in Fola, W.Va., and moved with the family to Glenville in 1957. After graduating from Sand Fork High School, Class of 63, Calvin Clark moved to Charleston, where he began a career in the banking industry for 35 years, until he retired in 2004. In his free time, Calvin Clark enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, hunting, fishing, and was quite the cook and baker. We will greatly miss his Saturday morning big breakfast, Sunday fried chicken, and peaches and cream pie.
Calvin was a faithful member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church and was the official biscuit maker for the United Methodist Men.
Do to the pandemic, the family has decided to hold a private graveside service, with Pastor Jonathan Dierdorff officiating.
We invite you to a celebration of Calvin Clark's life, to be held on Saturday, May 16, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans. Funeral service to begin at 1 p.m., followed by a gathering of friends and family to break bread and share memories.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177, in memory of Calvin Clark Fitzwater.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020