

DEACON CALVIN JEROME FORD, 68, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY.

Calvin, also known as "Doll baby" and "Pretty" was born February 5, 1951, in Suffolk, VA, to the late Raleigh Ford Sr. and Ira Boone. He graduated from Montgomery High School and served four years in the United States Army. After returning to Charleston, he furthered his educated at West Virginia State University.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Missionary Church, where he served as a Deacon. In past years, he was a dedicated leader of the AA Program at the church, sang in the Men's Choir and drove the church van.

Calvin was employed by the Union Mission Ministries Men's Shelter in Charleston as a Chaplain.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Jessie, Gary Lee, Michael, Kenny and Willie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Cheryl; special mother, Bettie V. Ford; three brothers: Raleigh Collins Sr. (Lilly), Raleigh Ford Jr. (Joyce) and Tyrone Ford; three sisters: Melinda Groom, Velma Robertson and Tina Ford; other loved family: Kevin Lee Sr. (Melissa), Lashelle Ford, Dominique Ford, Kevin Lee Jr., Khadajh Lee, Leela Green, Petria Jackson, Mia Bennett, Karenzah Lee, Kaseton Lee, Jade Gibson; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Service will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 11, at Liberty Baptist Missionary Church in Charleston, WV, with Rev. Jerry R. Staples and Rev. Lloyd A. Hill officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at the Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Union Mission Men's Shelter, P.O. Box 112, Charleston, WV, 25321. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary