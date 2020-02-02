|
CALVIN "CK" ROSE, 94, formerly of Dawes, W.Va., and Titusville, Fla., was born in United, W.Va., April 2, 1925, and passed away January 22, 2020, in Melbourne, Fla.
CK was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Isobel (Sandy) Carpenter Rose; parents, Ivan and Ethel Rose of United and St. Albans, W.Va.; sisters, Mary Margaret (Henry) Peak of Kayford and Hurricane, W.Va., Helen (Max) Eisenberg of Pearl River, N.Y.; brothers, I. J. Jr (Frankie) of Nitro, W.Va., and Titusville, Fla., and Perry (Eris) of Chesapeake and Hurricane, W.Va.
He is survived four daughters, Margaret Ann Rose, Robin (Steven) Davis, Jill (Chris) Kaspar, Sandy Dee (Zachary) Nelson, and honorary daughter, Donna Carpenter Johnson; brothers, George "Bill" (Mary) Rose of Port St. John, Fla., and St. Albans, W.Va., Lee (Pat), and James (Nina) of St. Albans, W.Va., and Robert "Bob" (Wanda) of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Cocoa Beach, Fla.; and sister, Suzanna (Ray) Hensley of St. Albans, W.Va., and Leesburg, Fla.
CK served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946, aboard the USS Fechteler (DE 157) destroyer.
Subsequently, CK worked for a coal company as a lab technician until 1966 when he moved to Titusville, Fla., and began a career in the space industry. He worked during Gemini, Apollo, and space shuttle programs for Bendix Rockwell and Lockheed Martin, and retired in 1992.
CK developed many hobbies and enjoyed traveling and playing with his 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Sunday, January 26, at North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville, Fla.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020