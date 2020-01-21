|
CALVIN L. SUTPHIN, 80, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully at his home on January 15, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Calvin was born on June 7, 1939, son of the late Richard J. and Mildred Sutphin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Robert, Hubert, Richard (Arlis), and Curtis Sutphin.
Calvin is survived by his son, Calvin L. Sutphin II and wife Robin, two grandchildren, Calvin L. Sutphin III and Sydney Sutphin, all of Charleston; former wife, Brenda Sutphin Powell; sisters-in-law, Nancy Sutphin and Linda Sutphin Jenks; and extended family Marilyn Burchett, Rachel (Josh), Raelyn Hastings, and Felicia Gliottone.
Calvin began his life in the town of Marmet, where he worked as a barber at the Sutphin Barber Shop. In his early career, he was the Voter's Registrar for Kanawha County. Throughout his life, Calvin developed many partnerships in real estate, including residential, commercial, and land, especially with his brother, Curtis, and life-long friend, Larry Pack. Additionally, he was the co-owner of Marmet Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hidden Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, The Summit and The Seasons Assisted Living Centers.
He loved helping others and helped so many in various ways. He especially loved to support friends on special projects and young college students.
Calvin enjoyed people. He had friends from all walks of life, largely because he was interested and cared about them. He enjoyed spending time at the Greenbrier Resort with Robbie, Eric, and Joel. He also enjoyed his morning breakfast at The Wild Bean with Jeremiah, Ron, and Joel, and time at Robert's Antiques, especially with Robbie.
It was Calvin's wish that the following scripture be shared in the hopes that people give to help others. "For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out."
1 Timothy 6:7 The family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Alan Lee, Dr. Belinda Smith, Mary Jane Hamilton, Daisy Tuckwiller, Joel Burchett, Jeremiah Whitlow, along with many friends for their unequaled love in Calvin's last days.
Calvin donated his body to the West Virginia University Gift Registry.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Catalyst Ministries Inc., P.O. Box 4385, Charleston, WV 25364.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020