CANDICE CAROLE HERRING, 62, went to join the angels on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
She was born in Morgantown, to James and Helen Herring on October 7, 1956. Candice grew up in Elkview and graduated from Herbert Hoover High School. Starting her sales career in Charleston, W.Va., and relocating to Greenville, S.C., in 1987.
The city of Greenville appreciated a smart, honest and hard working woman from West Virginia. She had many friends and even more acquaintances, that she met during her happy life in the south.
Candice was preceded in death by her father, James P. Herring.
She is survived by her mother, Helen Soccorsi Herring; sisters, Charlene Herring of Elkview, Paulette Graham of Green River, Wyo.; brother, James Herring Jr. of Greenville, S.C.; nephews, Joshua Graham, Jared Crawley, and David Dahiri; nieces, Cara Crawling and Jessica Graham.
Per her request, there will be no services. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
In remembrance of Candice, you may donate to the ALS Association.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020
