CARL D. BELL, 71, of Whitesville, passed away at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth and their two sons, Carl Jr. and John; daughters-in-law, Kristi and Jessica; grandson, Logan and step grand-children: Victoria, Vincent, and Wesley; brothers, Charles and his wife, Phillis and James and his wife, Lucy of Whitesville; sisters, Jeanine Dorrin and Brenda and Larry Adams of Virginia.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Georgia Bell; a brother, Paul; a sister, Glenna Warwick; brothers-in law, Donald Dorrin and James Warwick, and a niece, Melinda Sharps.
Family and friends will gather at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, WV on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 4 til 6 p.m. Mike Keeney will be officiating the services at 6 p.m.
The family would like to request no flowers. Per Carl's request, he will be cremated following the services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019