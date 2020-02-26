|
|
CARL EDGAR SPEAREN II, aka Eddie, Big Ed, Big Egg, and various other names, left this earth on Monday afternoon, February 24, 2020, in true fashion of surprise. This is not a prank.
The first born of Carl and Pet Spearen came into this world on March 12, 1947, wide-eyed and full of himself. He was the master prankster and entertainer from a child on East Bank's football field to a football and basketball player for Cedar Grove High School.
He married Dorothy Madonna Kaye Tucker from Ward, W.Va., and they brought Carl Edgar Spearen III (Rowdy), Reese Todd Spearen (passed away June 16, 2006) and Shellie Lynn Spearen James into the world, moving them at their early ages to the family farm at Cassidy Branch, Fayette County.
Eddie was a coal miner, produce peddler, and he and Dorothy were the proud owners and operators of the notorious Pines. Many family memories were made there and at the annual Labor Day parties at their home. As life slowed down through retirement and aging, Eddie's health declined as well.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his son, Rowdy; his daughter, Shellie; grandchildren: Mallory, Amber, Levi, and Brianna; great-grandchildren: Eden, Harlan, Sue, and Landon; sisters: Pam Spearen Mullins, Susan Spearen, and Barbee Spearen Sigman; and his brother, Gregg Spearen.
He leaves a legacy of a legend of fast cars, pool halls, cartwheels, and laughs. We all shall miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial will follow at the family cemetery at Cassidy Branch.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral at the funeral home on Friday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020