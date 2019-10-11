|
|
CARL EUGENE MADDOX, 82, of Kelly's Creek, Charleston, passed away October 9, 2019, in Hubbard Hospice House West after an extended illness.
Eugene was born December 23, 1936, in Charleston to the late James "Lud" and Mary Ann Page Maddox. Eugene was a loving husband, father, pawpaw, and great - grandfather. Eugene especially loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. Eugene was known for his sense of humor.
Preceded in death by brothers, James L. Maddox, Ray A. Maddox, Evan Franklin Maddox; and sisters, Mary Ellen Gibson, and Wilma M. Mobley.
Left to cherish his memory, loving wife of 60 years, Mary Burford Maddox; sons, Terry Maddox (Teresa) of Plainfield, Illinois, and Dan Maddox (Deborah) of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina; daughters, Eugenia Maddox of Camp Point, Illinois, and Sarah Maddox Burke (Brian) of Muncie, Indiana; sister, Wanda L. Mobley (Carroll) of Ripley; brother, Darrell L. Maddox; best friend and brother-in-law, James "Cricket" Gibson of Nitro; brother-in-law, Keith Mobley of Ohio; and sister-in-law, Sandy Maddox of Charleston; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 11, 2019