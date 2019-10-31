|
Dr. CARL FREDERICK WELLSTEAD, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He was born on April 18, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, to Marjorie and Frederick C. Wellstead who predeceased him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Jean (Rasch); stepchildren, Noah Chambers (Brittany Clough), Charis Parsons, James (Sharon) Chambers; mother-in-law, Donna Jean Rasch; sisters, Holly Wellstead (David Samara) and Cheryl Ackerman (Sid); and 14 caring cousins.
The family wishes to thank the emergency room staff at CAMC General and the thoracic surgery team at CAMC Memorial for their kindness and care during his final illness, and to CORE for promptly and respectfully honoring his wish to be an organ and tissue donor.
Dr. Wellstead graduated from Perrysburg High School in Perrysburg Ohio, in 1969, and diligently pursued an academic career. He was an undergrad at the Ohio State University, taking a break from classes to join an Ohio State research team for a field season in the Antarctic. He later attended the University of Nebraska and went on to McGill University where he earned his Ph.D. in 1985. He relished all things related to his studies in geology and paleontology.
Dr. Wellstead retired from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 2017 where he taught a variety of biology courses for 27 years. Dr. Wellstead delighted in all of his students and had a very special bond with the nursing students who took his Anatomy and Physiology classes. He was proud of their accomplishments in the field of medicine and in life.
Dr. Wellstead had many happy memories of his family and friends in Ohio, recounting family stories with affection. He loved Ohio State football games, watching with gusto while wearing his authentic Woody Hayes ball cap and belting out the Ohio State fight song.
Dr. Wellstead could strike up a conversation with anyone, and was well known by his neighbors and friends in the Montgomery area. He doted on his two cats and flock of chickens, taking great care of his pets and helping his neighborhood by having many stray cats spayed and neutered.
Music was very important to Dr Wellstead. His eclectic musical tastes ranged from the Rolling Stones to Grand Ole' Opry, the classics, and folk music.
A Celebration of Life in Montgomery, W.Va., is planned for November 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home. All are warmly welcome and encouraged to share their fond memories, stories and pictures.
There will also be a memorial service in Dr. Wellstead's hometown of Perrysburg, Ohio, on November 9, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the First United Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate his life at this service. Interment of ashes will be at Fort Meigs cemetery.
Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any favorite charity, to Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center in Charleston WV (304) 346-9689; or to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Society (304) 342-1576.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019