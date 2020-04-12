Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Murray Gagnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

CARL MURRAY GAGNON, 55, of Scott Depot, WV, formerly of Letart, WV, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren, after his short battle with cancer.
Carl was born June 10, 1964, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Rosemary Clark Gagnon and Maurice (Frenchie) Gagnon. He has six stepbrothers and sisters.
He married his wife, Tina, on January 22, 1983. Carl was a hard-working proud owner and operator of Cass Communications, a fiberoptic cable business. In his spare time, he was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a collector of Case knives and loved being outdoors. Carl was a former member of the Salem Community Church in West Columbia, WV.
Survived by his wife, Tina Gagnon of 37 years; Brandon (Beverly) Gagnon of Huntington, WV; Alexandra (Anthony) Grimm of Hurricane, WV; beloved grandchildren, Blaire Gagnon and Conner Grimm; his father, Maurice Gagnon of Van, WV; his father-in-law, James Roush of West Columbia, WV; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other relatives, including his friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Gagnon, and mother-in-law, Mamie (Sis) Roush.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park.
Please visit Carl's tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories and offer your condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Gagnon family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries