CARL DONALLY NUTTER, 86, of Cross Lanes died peacefully in his sleep on June 29, 2019, at home. He was born to the late Robert and Clara Wilson Nutter on December 18, 1932 in Swandale, WV and was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Skowron.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol Peters Nutter as well as children Deborah (Joe) Burns, David Nutter, Lynda (Stephen) Biron, and Donna (David) Evans. He was a beloved Grandpa to Nicholas (Holly) Biron, Matthew (Michaela) Evans, Nathan Evans, Erin (Bobby) Ballard, Laura (Julian) Yakubisin, Ethan Evans, Alex (Audrey)Burns, and Andrew Burns. His great-grandchildren Grayson, Ayla, Brennan, Lena, Gabi, Paxton, Avi, Maddie, Jon, Bella, Carson, Charlotte, and Jacob knew him as Peepaw. He leaves behind many special nieces and nephews including Cynthia Kinney, Chip Skowron, Jodie Shelton, Anita Harper Chan, and Mark Harper.

As a Dunbar High School and Marshall University graduate, he lettered in baseball and football. He taught history at Nitro High School before going to work at Union Carbide where he retired from the Transportation Division. In later years, he operated a local Colortyme rental store.

Carl treasured the time he was able to spend with family and helped neighbors, his church family, and fellow sports fans and athletes. He served the Lord faithfully. He was known for sharing stories, telling jokes, and writing poetry. His family knew him as a Cincinnati Reds and country music fan.

As a fierce competitor and avid sportsman, Carl traveled the state as a football and basketball referee for 40 years and managed and played for Hecks, a fast pitch softball team. He played slow pitch softball in the Senior Olympics and traveled the country playing for teams from Maryland and other states. Carl wore his tournament rings proudly. He was inducted into the Senior Softball Hall of Fame in Florida in 2014 and was recently recognized in the WV Sports Legends Reunion as West Virginia's Most Celebrated Senior Athlete.

A Celebration of Life for Carl and the life he shared with his beloved wife Carol, a resident at Valley Center, will take place on Saturday, July 27 at the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. There will be an opportunity for family and friends to share memories from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a service to follow led by George Webb. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019