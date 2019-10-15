|
CARL ROGER SHORT, 84, of Willoughby, Ohio, passed away on October 12, 2019.
He was born in Tad, West Virginia, on March 18, 1935, to the late Bud and Ruth Short.
Carl was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was a lifelong avid golfer, bowler, and softball player. He was quite the athlete, even golfing a hole-in-one at Powderhorn in 2001.
Carl worked at Bailey Controls for 42 years. He was a master welder by trade and also was the Chairman of UAW Local 1741.
Carl especially loved when he was surrounded by all of his family.
Carl was the beloved husband of Charlene (nee Carwithen) for 63 years; a devoted father to his girls, Cindy (Bill) DeRose and Suzanne (Tony) Bledsoe; proud PawPaw of Michael DeRose, Brad (Chrissy) Bledsoe, and Danielle (Phil) Mauceri; doting great - grandfather of Sebastian, Haley, Ty, AJ, Stella, and Lucian. Carl is also survived by brothers, Herbert (Betty) and Roy (Gwen) Short; sister-in-law, Jewell Short; brother-in-law, Charlie Stover; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved dearly.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hershal (Wanda), Ray, Clarence; and sisters, Betty (Roy) Lucas and Wanda Stover.
Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio.
( www.davisbabcock.com )
Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, West Virginia, with Pastor David Lucas officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church Cemetery, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, with military graveside rites performed by the Veterans Service Organization St. Albans American Legion Post 73.
Family suggests contributions be made to Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 15, 2019