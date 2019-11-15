|
CARL VINCENT SEACRIST, 62, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019.
He was born on March 5, 1957, in South Charleston, to the late Claude and Wilma Seacrist. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol Seacrist.
Carl was a graduate of St. Albans High School and retired from the Department of Highways with 28 years of service. He was a loving father, husband, and brother who was very proud of his two children.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Seacrist; children, Lindsey Seacrist and Brandon Seacrist of St. Albans; sister, Cindy Seacrist; brother-in-law, Jim "JL" LeMaster of St. Albans; and uncle, Carl "Rudy" Seacrist of Charleston.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Buck Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Carl's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 15, 2019