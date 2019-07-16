

CARL W. SMITH, 59, of Charleston, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at CAMC General after a long illness. He was preceded in death by father Johnnie Thornton Smith, sister Mary Jeanette Smith and brother John Thornton Smith Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Teresa Smith, son Matthew Smith and girlfriend Courtney, granddaughter Alice Smith and mother Mary Smith, all of Charleston; sister, Betty Estep and husband James of Dunbar; and brother, Robert Smith of High Shoals, N.C. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and two loving pets, Harley and Angel.

Carl served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 24 years. The Corps' motto, semper fidelis, "always faithful," was the way he lived his life, made obvious every day in his love for and deep devotion to his country, his fellow marines and his family. Always putting his family first, Carl was a hard worker despite his illness and hadn't missed a day on the job at Contour Energy until he was admitted to the hospital. He will be truly missed, and was truly loved, by his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Tobie officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by The U.S. Marine Corp will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, also at the Funeral Home.

The family would also like to thank the CAMC General ICU doctors and nurses for the love and care they gave him up until the day he passed. It is greatly appreciated.

The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.

