CARL WESLEY "MOE" BUCKLEY, 70, of Malden, WV, passed away at home after a short illness.
Born on May 29, 1949, in Charleston, WV, he was the son of Carl Wesley Buckley Sr. and Erma (Barker) Buckley. He was married to Sheila Buckley and together they raised three sons.
Moe was retired from Don's Disposal Service and was a lifelong member of the Malden Methodist Church. He had a passion for dirt track racing that he passed on to his three sons.
Moe was preceded in death by his father, Carl Wesley Buckley Sr., and his mother, Erma P. Buckley.
He is survived by his three sons, Ronnie, Jerry (Karen), Danny (Jessica), and his sister, Linda Buckley (Pat) Coll; grandchildren, Heather (Randy), Alex, Andy, Haleigh, Wesley, Cody, Dylan, Max and Blake; great-grandchildren, Levi, London and Brexlee; three nephews and one niece; special friends, Teresa McDonald, Johnny Hunt; and his dog, Penny.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, October 7, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, from 6 to 9 p.m. Family may visit one hour prior. In remembrance of Moe, please wear a racing shirt.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019