CARLA MARTIN, 62, passed away unexpectedly from a ruptured aneurysm on June 30, 2019, with her sons and daughter-in-law by her side.
She was born on January 12, 1957 in Charleston, to the late Roland and Isabelle Rust.
Before retirement, Carla worked 35 years for Kanawha County Schools, filling various roles from teacher's aide to bus driver. Her favorite pastime since retirement was spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them to craft and garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Martin.
Carla is survived by her sons, Shawn of Bluff City, TN, and Rick (Kendra) of Charleston; grandchildren, Tegan, Sydney, and Ashton; siblings, Carmela Redman and Kenny Rust.
Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 3, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 4, 2019