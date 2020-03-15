|
|
CARLESS W. WILLIAMS, 82, of South Charleston, W.Va., died March 12, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House surrounded by his family.
He was born in Olcott, W.Va., and graduated from St. Albans High School in 1956.
Carless is survived by his wife of 58 years, Santalee "Sandy" (Musci) Williams; children: Christopher (Traci) Williams, Sarah (Nick) Rickerby, Ryan (Jennifer) Williams. He was called "Pops" by grandchildren Molly, Shannon and Shea Roth; Austin and Dakota Rickerby; Kayla Granger; Megan Williams and Alexander Williams. Also surviving Carless are his brothers, Rudy Williams and Angelo Williams, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anona Williams; and brothers, Harold, Clarence, Ronald, William and Mike.
Carless began his career in retailing in the stock room of the former Diamond Dept. Store on Capitol Street in Charleston, W.Va. He was selected to participate in the Junior Executive Program and became the manager / buyer of the Children / Teen Shoe Dept. At the end of his career in retailing, he had owned three children's clothing stores: Williams Kiddie Shop in South Charleston, Williams Kiddie Shop Outlet in Spring Hill and Hansel & Gretel in Kanawha City.
Carless was the ultimate people person and he never met a stranger. He loved politics and, for 12 years, he represented the First Ward on South Charleston City Council.
Carless' favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting and spending time at the Williams brothers' camp in Greenbrier County with family and friends. He was the champion of our Shanghai Rummy card games and pitching horseshoes.
In keeping with his generous nature, his body has been donated through the West Virginia University Human Gift Registry.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. A reception to honor Carless' life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent to HospiceCare WV, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020