|
|
CARLOS ATLEE SURFACE, 84, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a long battle with Kidney disease.
Carlos was born on January 23, 1936 in Charleston to the late Howard & Winifred Surface. He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked for Kroger, as a meat cutter for 30 years.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Surface; sister, Nora Tucker; and beloved daughter, Carla Radcliffe.
Carlos is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Edna Surface; his sons, David and wife Sandy, Alan and wife Stefanie, and Dwayne Radcliffe, all of Charleston; grandchildren, Megan Henning, Wesley Radcliffe, Davy Surface, and Jordan Lynn Surface; brother, Lonnie Surface; and sister, Shirley Haddox. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and his little dog and buddy, Boomer.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6pm - 8pm at Elk River Nazarene Church.
The funeral service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Elk River Nazarene Church, with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Carlos will be laid to rest at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a "thank you" to the staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital as well as the Hubbard Hospice House for the care and kindness given to Carlos and his family during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020