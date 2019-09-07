Home

Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Carlotta (Hayes) Burns


1936 - 2019
Carlotta (Hayes) Burns Obituary

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, CARLOTTA HAYES BURNS, of Hurricane, passed away quietly in her sleep at the age of 83. She was an avid football and baseball fan, enjoyed traveling with her family, wild flowers and was a proud grandmother and great - grandmother.
She was born March 3, 1936, in Huntington, to Delbert and Mary Estes Hayes. She was a graduate of Hurricane High School and married Randall Burns of Hurricane in November 1954. Together, they raised three daughters, Terry L Chhabra, Sandra L Burns, and Debra L Leslie.
Carlotta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Randall; and middle daughter, Sandy.
She is survived by daughters, Terry L Chhabra of San Antonio, Texas, and Debra L Leslie of Hurricane; granddaughter, Amanda L Addington and husband Frank, and their sons Gus and Luke of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, John Robert Leslie and wife Breanna, and their daughter Millie and son Jack of Pt. Pleasant, and grandson Sgt. Caleb Leslie (USMC) currently fully deployed in Japan. She is also survived by her brother, Frank Hayes and wife Jane of Pharma, Ohio, and nephew, Rusty Burns of New Jersey, as well as various nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with the Rev. Frank "Tex" Frye officiating. A family burial will be held later at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to personally thank Jake Chapman and Chapman Funeral Home for their service and help in this time of need and Rev. Frank Frye for his unwavering support over the years.
You may share memories of Carlotta by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve Mrs. Burns' family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
