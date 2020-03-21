|
CARLTON CUNNINGHAM, of Beckley, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was born on January 12, 1948, in Raleigh County, to the late Russell D. Cunningham Sr. and Lois B. Cunningham, educated in the Kanawha County School System, graduated from St. Albans High School and served in the armed forces in the Vietnam War, 557th Engineer Battalion.
He was a member of St. Matthews A.M.E Church, Beckley.
He is survived by wife, Brenda Dow Cunningham of Beckley; daughter, Monica Carol Cunningham of Charleston; sons, Michael Hern of Hurricane and Michael Dow of Beckley; three granddaughters, Ronnesha, Mone-k, and Briana Harris, all of Charleston; four great-grandchildren, Dariaunn Thomas, Darius Thomas II, NaQuay Booth and AuBri Patterson, all of Charleston; siblings, Russell D. Cunningham Jr. (Lynn) of Columbus, Ohio, Gregory A. Cunningham Sr. (Suzette) of Winfield, Kay Douglas of Houston, Texas, George L. H. Cunningham Sr. of Columbus, Ohio, Lois C. Spotts (Rickie) of Proctorville, Ohio, and Terri L. C. Hornsby of Houston, Texas; sisters-in-law, Violet Green of Ellenwood, Ga., Marlene Dow and Ruth Dow, both of San Francisco, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Pete Dow (Charlene) of Beckley and Clarence Dow (June) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; travel partner, Jimmy (Leshia) Wagner of Ellenwood, Ga.; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at St. Paul Baptist Temple, 129 Rice St., Beckley. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery, 130 Academy Dr., Dunbar.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
Email condolences to [email protected] mail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 21, 2020