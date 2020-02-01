|
|
CAROL ANN THOMAS SMITH was born on March 17, 1959, in Charleston, West Virginia.
She grew up in the Rand community and was raised by her parents, John and Leontine Smith.
Growing up, she attended Levi First Baptist Church, where she shared her wonderful singing talent in the church choir. Carol, affectionately known by friends and family as Carolyn, graduated from DuPont High School.
She recently battled Stage 4 lung cancer and she faced it with a positive attitude. Sadly, she lost her battle to cancer on January 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by one brother.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Steven R. Smith; daughter, RayeShaell A. Smith; granddaughter, Arayea R. Smith; two brothers; seven sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, cousins and a special, devoted friend.
You may visit her Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Carolyn with her family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 1, 2020