

CAROL LEIGH (GRASS) BARTLETT was born on Christmas Day in Charleston, WV, in 1953. From an early age, she had a rowdy spirit which guided her and stayed with her until her final breath was taken on Friday, June 28th, 2019.

Carol and her family moved to Wilmington, NC, in 1960. She easily made friends because of her kind and giving heart and her sense of adventure. Although she liked being in NC and loved being with her family, her heart and her soul never left WV. In 1980, she moved back to WV and put down her roots right next to her aunts. Carol was a fierce protector of her family and friends. She took care of them when they needed her and stood up for them when they couldn't.

Carol worked for Charleston Area Medical Center for 40 years and considered her work family some of her closest and dearest friends. She had a passion for her job and an extremely strong work ethic. Carol has joined the Lord in heaven. She will be missed by many and there is no doubt she will be fiercely protecting those she loves from above.

She is survived by her sister, Marsha Grass Unverferth; her best friend, Gina Singleton Taylor (Chris Taylor); her daughter, Selbe Bartlett (Mike Dasher); her grandchildren, Abilene and Jude Dasher; her cousins, Elaine Hamrick Archibald (Grant Archibald), Mark Crouch (Lisa Crouch), Jeffrey Haynes (Alice Haynes), Eddie Haynes (Kathy Haynes), Chuck Reed (Susan), Susan Reed Reilly, and Cathy Crouch Walker (Dave Walker).

A private graveside service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. There will be a celebration of Carol's life at a later date for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , In Memory of Carol Leigh Bartlett, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265.

You may visit Carol's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Bartlett family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019