Carol Bowles Starling

Carol Bowles Starling Obituary

CAROL BOWLES STARLING, 78, of Ashford, died July 8, 2019, at Teays Valley Assisted Living.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a member of Ashford Church of God Holiness.
She was preceded in death by husband: William Gilbert Starling; parents: Bernard E. and Gladys Mae Barker Bowles; and brother: Edward Bowles.
Surviving are son: Mark (Angela) Kirk of St. Albans; grandchildren: Hannah Grace Kirk and Hollie Cathryn Kirk; sisters: Maggie Gunnoe of Toledo, Ohio, Judy McComas of Nellis, Joyce Barker of Costa; brother: Ron Bowles of Nellis.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with Rev. Randell Kinder officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019
