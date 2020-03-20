|
|
CAROL CRISS ANNIE, 71, of South Charleston, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was born on October 21, 1948, in Clarksburg, to the late Roy Criss and Betty Jean Ball.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Denise Caggiano and her husband Nick of Union, KY, and Lisa Paolini and her husband A.J. of Hurricane; and her grandchildren, Dominic, Anthony, and Isabella Caggiano of Union, KY.
As per Carol's wishes, there will be no service.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020