CAROL J. GRIFFITH, 81, of Decatur, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Shelbyville Manor.
Carol was born on February 10, 1938, in High Coal, W.Va., the daughter of John and Evalee (Rhodes) Jarrett. She was a cheerleader for Sherman High School in Seth, W.Va. Carol worked as the registration clerk at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Carol passed along her appreciation of her Appalachian heritage to her family. Her family members feel very honored to have cherished her special spirit. Carol was so very proud of her family. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Carol is survived by her children: Denise G. Ferreira of Bullhead City, Ariz., and Michael Griffith of Decatur, Ill.; grandchildren: Jennifer, Kimberly, Ashley, Kevin, Matthew and Christine.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son: Brian Griffith.
A service to honor and celebrate Carol's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, Ill. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. p.m. on Sunday.
Carol will be laid to rest in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019