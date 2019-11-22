|
CAROL JEAN NUTTER, 87, of Cross Lanes, died peacefully in her sleep on November 16, 2019, after a long fight with Alzheimer's.
Carol was born on October 25, 1932, in Beckley and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Carl D. Nutter. They were long-time members of the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church and were active in many ministries. Carol was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Marshall University. Her parents, M. O. and Clara Peters, and four siblings also predeceased her.
She is survived by her children, Debby Burns (Joe), David Nutter, Lynda Biron (Stephen), Donna Evans (David), and brother, Edward Peters.
Until her health condition made it impossible, Carol was very active in the life of the church, working with the Methodist Women, the nursing home ministry, the exercise group, and Sunday school. She enjoyed welcoming people to the church with kind words and a hug.
Carol was a beloved elementary teacher for over 30 years, and her encouragement influenced numerous children in positive ways. She was an avid reader and enjoyed walking. She participated in many Alzheimer's walks. She loved singing and listening to music, especially when her daughters were performing.
Carol left many memories for her family to treasure: the "mummy" face, her potato salad and mac n cheese, desserts at Shoney's after plays, wrong turns while traveling, trips to Florida, the life saver game, and many more. "Mom showed us what a mother and wife should be with her patience, humor, and love." She loved all children, especially her eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
We celebrated the lives of Carol and Carl Nutter after Carl's death earlier this year. The family wishes to give sincere thanks to the wonderful staff of Valley Center in South Charleston and Kanawha Hospice Care for the wonderful treatment they gave our mother.
Donations in her name to the would be appreciated.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019