CAROL LYNNE
QUISENBERRY BRYAN, 77, died on July 5, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston after a short illness.
Carol was a native West Virginian, returning to the state after living in Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Annapolis. She was a professional artist, designer, and writer for more than 50 years.
She received her bachelor of science in design degree from the University of Cincinnati. She did additional work at the Kansas City Art Institute and studied privately with various designers at Hallmark Cards Inc.
Carol worked as a fashion illustrator, newspaper artist, and medical illustrator. She was a designer for Hallmark Cards, art director for a printing company and, at the West Virginia Cultural Center, was head of design and promotion for all libraries in the state. In 1978, she founded Carol Bryan Images, creating advertising design projects for clients throughout the state. She was editor of Creative Person magazine and for 25 years, published The Library Imagination Paper, an award-winning public relations and art newsletter for library clients worldwide. Her design work and writing has been published in numerous magazines in the United States and Canada.
Carol's work won awards from the National Federation of Press Women, West Virginia Communications, The Addys, John Cotton Dana Foundation, the National Library Public Relations Society, American Pen Women, and Liberty magazine.
She exhibited art in galleries, shows and other venues in New York City, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, Kansas City, Toronto, and London. Her art and design work are in many private and corporate collections in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
In recent years she focused on creating art which explored pattern, with an emphasis on smaller intricate works which combine several materials. In West Virginia, she exhibited art at Sunrise Museum, The Culture Center, The Greenbrier, Marshall University, and at various venues in Morgantown, Huntington, Point Pleasant, Parkersburg, Lewisburg, and Shepherdstown. She was a member of Allied Artists.
Her avid interest in opera led to interviews with world famous singers Sherrill Milnes and Marilyn Horne. She has reviewed performances for Opera News. While serving for 10 years on the board of directors of the West Virginia Symphony, she let opera tours to many major opera houses in the United States. One of her most satisfying achievements was being one of the leaders of a successful campaign to keep the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts on West Virginia Public Radio. She also served on the board of directors of the Charleston Community Music Association for many years.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 26, in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with the Rev. Marquita Hutchens of St. John's Episcopal Church officiating.
Arrangements were in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019