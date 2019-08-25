|
CAROL LEE PRICE, 86, of Arbovale, died August 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her family after a long illness.
She was born in Newark, N.J., to Charles J. and Elizabeth (Betty) Lyon of New York City, N.Y. She was formerly of Charleston and West Palm Beach, Fla.
She was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bartow. She was a former employee of Piedmont Airlines in Charleston, Capital Airlines in Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach Airport in West Palm Beach. She worked in retail for many years and retired from West Virginia Parks and Recreation at Cass Railroad.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Basil (Bud) Lyon; sister, Patricia Hyland; and nephew, Rick Lyon.
She is survived by husband Harry B. Price; sons, Michael Smoot of Charleston and Paul (Sandy) Smoot of Iron Station, N.C.; daughters, Anne (Jeff) Zimmers of Raleigh, N.C., Katherine (Dale) Mobley of Charleston, and Susan (Kenney) Mullenax of Arbovale; nephews, Rob Lyon of Williamsburg, Va., and Johnny Gillenwater of Charleston; nieces, Becky Landin of Hurricane and Janice Ranson of Charleston; grandchildren, Kimberly Smoot, Sarah Mobley, Matthew Weber, Brittany Franz and Morgan Sevy; and five great-grandchildren.
The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Bartow, with Fr. Arthur Bufogle Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will follow at Arbovale Cemetery, Arbovale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 714 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019