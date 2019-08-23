|
|
CAROL SUE (PERRY) PARRY, 78, resident of Little River, S.C., formerly of Ashford, died unexpectedly, August 20, 2019 at MUSC, Charleston, S.C.
Carol attended Sherman High School and was formerly employed at Charleston Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank A. Perry and Susie Daugherty Perry; sisters: Virginia Belcher, Irene Baldwin and Betty Perry; brother, Frank A. "Sonny" Perry Jr.; and step son, Auty Parry.
Surviving are husband: Thomas A. Parry; daughters: Teri Dawn Kaufmann (Bradley) and Amber Parry; son: Donald (Skip) R. Miller II; Grandsons: Brandon McGee and Nathaniel Miller; Granddaughter: Lexi Carr, and Great - Granddaughter, Emily McGee; sister, Frances Asseff of Charleston,W.Va., and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Chaplain Jack Rinchich officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019