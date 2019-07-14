Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Humphrey's Memorial United Methodist Church
Tornado, WV
Carol "Dida" Smithson

Carol "Dida" Smithson Obituary

CAROL "DIDA" SMITHSON, of Tornado, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Carol was born on October 8, 1945. She graduated from Saint Albans High School, and lived most of her life in Tornado.
Carol, lovingly known as "Dida" by most of her family and many friends, leaves behind a heartbroken family. Carol had two children: Rhonda Marrone of Charleston and Thomas Smithson (wife: Leslie) of St. Albans. Carol also leaves behind four grandchildren: Jeremy Severn (wife: Rosemary) of Charleston, Nick Marrone (of Montgomery), Jessica Marrone (of Charleston), and Kaeleigh Smithson (of Nitro). She also leaves behind the light of her heart, one great - grandson: Caleb Severn.
Carol had a large extended family that is heartbroken too including five brothers: Bob Mullins of St. Albans, Mike Mullins of Ohio, Steve Mullins of New York, Terry Mullins of Tornado, and Rick Mullins of St. Albans. There are, as well, many nephews and nieces who held places in her boundless, loving heart.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, 7799 Coal River Road, Tornado, with Pastor Richie McNiel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Kanawha - Charleston Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or an animal .
You may visit Carol's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Smithson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019
