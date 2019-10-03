Home

Springfork Missionary Baptist
320 Campbells Creek Dr
Charleston, WV 25306
Carol Sue (Plant) Smith

CAROL SUE (PLANT) SMITH went home to her eternal rest with the Lord on September 28, 2019. Her final days were spent battling an acute and chronic illness at Mon Health Medical Center with her family by her bedside.
Carol was born in Charleston, W.Va., on December 25, 1944, to her deceased parents, William and Geraldine Reid. She graduated from Charleston High School and then married her first husband, Kenneth Plant, who is also deceased. She found her love for cooking as a head cook at the Bible Center Church Daycare and raised her children, Mark, Bethany (Beth), and her adopted daughter, Hollene (Holley).
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Plant of Charlotte; her sister, Ruth Ann Williams; and her second husband, Glen Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth, and her husband, William Burns, of Morgantown, and their three children, Madison, Alexandra, and Kyle; her daughter-in-law, Martha Plant, and grandson, Jeremy Plant, all of Charlotte, N.C.; her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Valder and her husband, David Valder, of Charlotte, N.C.; her daughter, Holley Doub, of St. Albans, and her four children, Cayden, Jayden, Cameron, and Addison; her lifelong friend, Emil Hopkins, of Cambells Creek, who was by her side until the end.
Carol had many joys in life including cooking, cheering on the Mountaineers, and listening to music. She greatly enjoyed spending her free time with her family. Her last several years were spent in Morgantown at Unity Manor Apartments where she created many close friendships.
Carol was very proud of the fact that she donated her body to the Human Gift Register at West Virginia University.
A memorial service will be held in Charleston, W.Va., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26. This will be held at Spring Fork Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Long.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
