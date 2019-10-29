|
CAROLE ANNE (TRAINER) JACKSON, On the 26th of October Carole Jackson went to be with the Lord. Carole was born on January 1, 1935, in Wood County, West Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Gordon and Mollie Trainer. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
Carole and her husband Jim were married for 66 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon, mother, Mollie, brother, Bill and sister, Betty. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jim, three children, Terry, Kathy and Jay, her grandson, Chris, daughter in-law, Carol, and her niece, Cynthia.
Early in her mature life Carole worked at Bell Telephone. After Carole and Jim married and started their family she worked in banking as a teller. Plus, she worked part time as a Welcome Newcomer Hostess in Washington, DC welcoming and familiarizing new residents to the DC area.
Carole had a great love and passion for horses, dogs, birds, wildlife and the outdoors. Carole was fearless and instilled her fearlessness in her children. Carole shared her passions with all she was close to and in turn enriched of all of our lives for it.
In the early 1980's, Carole raised and bred Shetland Sheep Dog's, commonly called Sheltie's. Her last Sheltie Niki held a special place in Carole's heart. Carole and her constant companion Niki won several obedience awards. During that time Carole found she had a true calling and love for the elderly. Carole went on to train Niki to be a certified therapy dog to incorporate her calling with Niki. Carole and Niki joined a volunteer group who would take their therapy dogs to visit and perform for nursing homes, VA hospitals and children's homes spreading love, joy and hope. In addition to these volunteer activities Carole became a volunteer at a local nursing home near Richmond, VA. where she'd drive residents to various shopping areas or just take them for a drive on a pretty day. Carole and Niki were recognized as volunteer of the year near Richmond VA. She was also recognized for her continued volunteer work with Niki in Charleston, WV.
All that being said, first and foremost Carole's family was her highest priority. There was no greater love than the love she had for her family.
Thank you, Carole, for everything you gave us. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Your love and passions will live on through all of us.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., Monday, November 4, in the Chapel of James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Chapel and burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the following charity supported by Carole Jackson, https://www.guidingeyes.org/how-to-help/
James Funeral Home, is serving the family
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019