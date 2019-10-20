|
|
CAROL SUSANNE STRAIGHT, age 70, of South Charleston, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness.
Susanne, "Susie," was born at Dunn Hospital in South Charleston and grew up in Rock Lake Village. She graduated from South Charleston High School, class of 1966. She married her high school sweetheart, Don, and traveled from Base to Base for 23 years while Don was in the U.S. Air Force. Their last assignment, before retirement, was Germany where Susie loved the people and the culture.
In 1990, they returned to WV to continue raising their three children and taking care of her family in their later years. She was a long standing member / elder and Sunday school teacher at Rock Lake Presbyterian Church. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Don; her children, James Straight (Kelly), Yvonne Fenton (Bob), and Jeff Straight (Sommer); grandchildren, Trenton, Anna, Benjamin, Nicholas, Jack, and Londyn.
The family will be having a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kanawha/Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Susie may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019