CAROLEE F. "GRAN" EMRICK, 90, of Charleston, entered into rest, November 30, 2019, at the home of her granddaughter, after having family and friends by her side.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was able to spend and cherish time spent with family and friends. She was known, not only to family but also friends, as "Gran."
Gran was able to anticipate and meet the needs of others. She knew if you were tired or hungry or in pain and she knew how to help or empathize. She was a very compassionate, loving person, who sacrificed so much of herself for others.
Her first priority was her family. She traveled with her husband on many business trips and included her family on those trips. Those were very special memories for her and her family.
Gran shared her thoughtfulness, independence and caring spirit with her family to the very end. She will be remembered for her loving compassionate nature and her famous chocolate chip cookies.
Family and friends are invited to join the celebration of the life she lived at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston. There will be a gathering of friends and family 30 minutes prior to the service.
Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, please support 'Toys for Tots.'
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019