CAROLINA JUNE BALL, 84, formerly of Scott Depot, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin L. Ball; son, Maxwell L. Ball; parents, Earl Brady Bell and Lora Ellis Bell; and brothers, Brady Bell Jr., James Bell and Robert Bell.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Browning of Canton, Ohio, Bonnie Bowles of Marlington, and Loretta Hamon of Ocala, Florida; brother, Lonnie Bell (Colleen), as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020