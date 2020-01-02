Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Carolina June Ball Obituary
CAROLINA JUNE BALL, 84, formerly of Scott Depot, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin L. Ball; son, Maxwell L. Ball; parents, Earl Brady Bell and Lora Ellis Bell; and brothers, Brady Bell Jr., James Bell and Robert Bell.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Browning of Canton, Ohio, Bonnie Bowles of Marlington, and Loretta Hamon of Ocala, Florida; brother, Lonnie Bell (Colleen), as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior the service at the funeral home.
You may share memories of June by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve June's family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020
