CAROLYN DEE SMITH, 52, of McLean, Virginia, passed away on February 14, 2020, at the home of her sister, Louise Wood, with her niece, Sarah Hampton, by her side.
She was born on November 29, 1967, in Spencer, the daughter of the late Glen Ray and Emma Lou Prunty Smith.
A lifelong learner, Carolyn graduated from Spencer High School in 1986 and studied Finance and Business at Marshall University. She was a former CRA Compliance Manager / Director at Capitol One Bank, a former Compliance and CRA Officer at City Holding Company and a former Associate National Bank Examiner at the Office of the Controller of the Currency.
In addition to her exceptional mind, Carolyn had a deep compassion for others and often went beyond the expected to help those in need. She was the picture of perseverance and strength during her 10-year battle with cancer. As a result of her disease, she became a strong advocate for ovarian cancer research and healthy living and earned her certification as a health coach.
She is survived by her siblings, Marvin R. Smith of Left Hand, Wayne A. Smith of Alderson, Louise Smith Wood and brother-in-law Dr. Don Wood of Alderson, Donna Smith Harper of Charleston, Connie S. Smith of Huntington, William E. "Billy" Smith of Huntington; nieces and nephews, David Smith, Dr. Christopher Wood, Sarah Wood Hampton, Emily Harper, Finley Smith, Liam Smith and Ainsley Smith; and six beloved great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lisa Smith, and a brother, Kermit R. Smith.
The family wishes to give heartfelt thanks to the medical team at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and HospiceCare of Lewisburg for their tender care.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at the Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, W.Va., with Rev. David Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Clover Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in her memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at ocrahope.org or mailed to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020