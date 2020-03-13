|
|
CAROLYN HACKNEY CAVENDER, 85, of Dunbar, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
She was born on September 14, 1934, in Charleston, to the late Howard and Ruby Hackney.
Carolyn's first love was her family; they were the most important thing to her. She loved having them come home to visit as well as traveling together for family vacations. She square danced for many years, and also enjoyed quilting, gardening and her flowers. Carolyn also had a great and witty sense of humor. She will be missed by so many.
Her second love was her home and community. Carolyn lived in Dunbar her whole life. She was crowned Miss Bulldog and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1952. She still attended all the reunions, gatherings and breakfasts with her classmates.
Carolyn had a strong sense of work ethic and worked most of her career at Bird Machine Company Inc. She also spent many hours working elections, the census, craft shows and other side jobs.
She is survived by her children, Terri Hawkins and husband Blair Shields of Frisco, TX, Michael Cavender and wife Denise of Belpre, OH, Kelly Snyder of Dunbar, Alisha Kling and husband Kevin of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Michael, Kristen, Matthew, Erica, Bryan, Daniel, Ryan, Samantha, Cole; several great and great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Howard Hackney and wife Helen of Kingwood, TX.
The family would like to thank Teresa Pring for all her loving care of Carolyn.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Teresa Markins officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020