CAROLYN SUE HALL, 60, of Winfield, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, June 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her son, Doug Sheline.
Carolyn was a loving grandmother, mother, wife and friend. She is survived by her husband, Charles Hall; daughter, Cassie Collier; son, Sonny-Michael Miller and her nine grandchildren whom she loved very much.
There will be no formal service at this time. You may visit her Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Carolyn with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Hall family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 4, 2019