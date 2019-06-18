|
CAROLYN HOLLEY OXLEY, 62, of Charleston, WV, passed away June 12, 2019.
She was born the daughter of the late Sanford and Rachael Freshour Holley she was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Michael Oxley.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry Michael Oxley, II and Matthew Raymond Oxley, both of Charleston.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held, 1 p.m., June 22nd, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
The family will receive friends from Noon until service time Saturday. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019