

CAROLYN HOWARD STEVENS, 78, a lifelong resident of Charleston, West Virginia, died peacefully, July 17, 2019, after a short illness at Charleston Area Medical Center, Charleston, West Virginia, surrounded by her family. She was a woman of faith, courageous to the end.

Carolyn was born July 20, 1940, to Sabe Isaac and Rose Mary Howard, the first of seven children, and enjoyed a unique and admirable closeness with her siblings until the end of her blessed life.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Sabe Isaac and Rose Mary Howard; sister-in-law, Ronda Jones Howard; paternal aunts and uncle, Ammaline Howard, Rosaline Howard, and Victor N. Howard; and maternal uncle, Joseph Howard.

Ms. Stevens attended Charleston High School where she graduated with high honors, and was a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. She attended West Virginia University, earning a BA degree in Biological Science, and an advance degree in Cytotechnology. She was a former Girl Scout, West Virginia Forest Festival Princess, appointed by Senator Robert C. Byrd, and served as a member and past President of the Junior Woman's Club of Charleston. Carolyn enjoyed the holidays, cooking, especially baking, reading, and enjoyed several book clubs, her favorite being Kitty's Litter. She led a full and productive life. Most recently, Carolyn retired after a 55-year professional tenure at Charleston Area Medical Center, Charleston, West Virginia.

In 1965, Ms. Stevens founded the Cytology Department at Charleston Area Medical Center, a clinical diagnostic department that is keystone to the cancer disease diagnosis process at that institution. In addition, she served as the Education Coordinator for the School of Cytotechnology CAMCare Health Education Research Institute. She was a long standing member of the American Society of Cytopathology and the American Society for Clinical Pathology. Through her study and professional endeavors in Cytology, the study of cancer cells, Carolyn worked tirelessly educating and supporting people with the disease. She was an advocate for women and men's breast health, being a 35-year breast cancer survivor.

Carolyn, a woman of great faith, and her faith sustained her. She was a member of Saint George Orthodox Cathedral, and past member of Village Chapel Presbyterian Church and attended Living Word, Charleston, West Virginia.

Her faith sustained her and was reflected in the way she lived her life. She was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Stevens Bloch (Tom); grandson, Thomas Moffatt Bloch III; siblings, Dr. Richard Howard, Jolene Howard, Janet M. Howard, Dr. Edward E. (Ronda) Howard Margaret Howard (Andrew) Teeter and Sabrina Howard (James) Stump; niece, Dr. Jacqueline H. Stump; and nephew, Dr. Matthew D. Stump.

Her family extends and recognizes with special thanks Carolyn's caregivers Ms. Julia Miller, Ms. Kim Harvey, and Mrs. Amanda Leake.

The family will receive visitors from six o'clock to eight o'clock, Friday, July 19, at Saint George Orthodox Cathedral, Lee and Court Streets, Charleston, West Virginia, with Trisagion Prayers beginning at seven thirty.

Funeral services will be at two o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, July 20, at Saint George Orthodox Cathedral, officiated by the V. Reverend Olaf Scott, and Reverend Father Joseph Hazar, Dean. Interment will directly follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charleston Area Medical Center Cancer Center, 3416 MacCorkle Avenue, South East, Charleston, West Virginia, 25304 or the Saint George Orthodox Cathedral Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, South Charleston, West Virginia. Memories maybe shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 19 to July 21, 2019