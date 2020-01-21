|
|
|
CAROLYN SUE SHAMBLIN KESSLER, 78, of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord January 18, 2020.
Sue is retired from St. Francis Hospital and a Christian. She is the daughter of the late Jesse Hayward Stump and Wanda Lee Casdorph. She is also preceded in death by her sister Barbara Ellen Casdorph.
She is survived by her children Joetta Sue and husband Rick Pritt, Jeanna Lou and husband Jim Coyner and Jeffry Allen and wife Rachel Shamblin; sister Betty Lou Young; grandchildren Ryan, Jessica, Chris, Shelby, Colton and Hayley and 3 great grandchildren.
A brief committal service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Carter officiating. Entombment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020