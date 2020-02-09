|
|
CAROLYN MARIE THOMAS 81, of Charleston and formerly of Belle, passed away February 5, 2020, at Eastbrook Center following a long illness.
She was a 1957 graduate of Dupont High School and a nursing assistant. Carolyn enjoyed knitting, caring for animals and visiting her neighbors.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Guy L. and Bertie Gibbs Thomas; and a brother, Guy Thomas, Jr.
Surviving are her sister, Janet Parker of Charleston; brother, Charles Thomas of Greensboro, North Carolina; niece, Lisa Howard (Steve) of Houston, Texas; great niece, Amanda Howard of Austin, Texas; nephew, Erik Nuss (Amanda), great nephew, Cooper Nuss, and great niece, Isla Nuss, all of Greensboro, North Carolina.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eastbrook Center, for their compassion and care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, in the Graceland Memorial Park Chapel, South Charleston, with Pastor Steve White officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to service time at the chapel on Tuesday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020